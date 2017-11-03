14/01 - Eva tells David about Kylie's abortion

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 14th January

Scared that the baby she's carrying might not be her husband's, Kylie books a secret abortion. Eva tries to convince her out of it, but her words fall on deaf ears.



Meanwhile, David is excited to find Kylie's positive pregnancy test in the bin. Eva - not famous for being good at keeping secrets - tells David where Kylie is, in the hope he can talk her out of the abortion.



Elsewhere, Karl returns home after his argument with Sunita the previous night and she begs him to forgive her for deleting Stella's text. But at Aadi and Asha's birthday party, Karl gets drunk and it looks like their relationship could be beyond repair.



Also, Fiz is struggling to cope alone in the cafe after Roy pulls a muscle in his back. But will roy accept Mary's offer of help?