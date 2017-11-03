Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 14th January

David turns up to the abortion clinic and forces his way in to confront Kylie. She guiltily tells him their marriage isn't stable enough for a child.David begs her to come home and talk things through before going through with the abortion.



Meanwhile, Dev denounces Sunita for letting Karl make a mug of her after Aadi and Asha's party comes to a premature end. Dev urges her to find someone good enough for her and she quickly decides enough is enough.



Elsewhere, It looks unlikely that Mary and Roy will ever put their differences aside when he criticises her as she fills in at the cafe.



Also, Carla's furious to find out what Rob's been up to and decides to play him at his own game.