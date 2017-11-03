14/05 - Eileen and Paul fall apart

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 14th May Ep.1

Meanwhile, embarrassed to admit the truth about his Dad screwing him over, Tommy lies to Tyrone and Tina that at least Rick is now off their backs. But when Rick comes calling, insisting Terry's debt is now his, Tommy's horrified - with no money left what can he do?



It looks like Rick might have a few ideas as he tells Tommy to get his job back at the garage then await further instructions...this can only end badly!

Elsewhere, Nick goes on a mission to find Kylie and get her and David back together; Karl is tempted when he has a drop off at the casino; while Sally winds up Norris.

Eileen struggles to come to terms with Lesley's death as the factory staff start to gossip.But she has much more serious things to deal with as the Police come knocking at her door. Insisting they've got nothing to hide Paul is open about Lesley's illness and admits he visited a solicitor about divorcing her. But it's clear that Eileen isn't handling it very well.