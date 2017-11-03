Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 14th May Ep. 2

Paul and Eileen are in a bad way. With Paul trying to understand how Eileen could have left Lesley, Eileen is left as an emotional wreck.



But for Jason, it's too much to see his mother having to deal with this and he goes after Paul, blaming him for everything that has happened.



As the row escalates Paul breaks down agreeing he needs to talk to Eileen. He admits that he can't go on with reminders of Lesley everywhere and Eileen suggests that he leaves but is this what they want?



Meanwhile David goes nuts at Sylvia at the Bistro but will it be enough for Nick to send him packing?



Also on the Street Tommy begs Tyrone and Kevin to give him his job back at the garage; Sunita bails out Karl; while the Bloom competition is getting to Norris.