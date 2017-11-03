14/10 - Michelle takes her anger out on Steve

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Sunday 14th October

Ryan admits he's terrified at the thought of being a dad and Michelle tells him he's done it to spite her and Steve. Upon hearing the news, Steve storms over to see Tracy and drops the bombshell on Ken and Deirdre.



When they're alone, Steve begs Tracy to have a termination and offers to pay - but she refuses. Tracy later turns on the waterworks and tells Ryan Steve and Michelle tried to pay to get rid of their baby.



Tracy later makes the announcement she's pregnant to the pub and Ryan vows to stand by her. A devastated Michelle blames Steve for the whole mess - Tracy's plan is working.



Elsewhere, Kylie enjoys helping out at the Bistro and Gloria's pub of the year plans gather pace.