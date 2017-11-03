14/09 - Gary and Izzy consider Tina's offer

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 14th September

Tina and Owen discuss the money involved in surrogacy and she decides she's happy to go ahead with it. She tells Gary and Izzy - they decide to think it over. She asks them to keep it a secret. Faye saw it all happen and later approaches an unsuspecting Tommy, full of questions.



Gail gives Gloria keys to the Bistro after she insists she can do a better job cleaning. Later, a man enters looking for Gloria. But she claims he is just a nuisance customer.



Elsewhere, Lloyd's spirits are lifted at the gig when he spies a blast from the past.