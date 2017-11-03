Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 14th September

>
>
Friday 14th September - Episode 2
Tommy demands to know the truth from Tina but she's lost for words. Meanwhile, at No. 6, Gary's overwhelmed when Izzy agrees to accept Tina's offer. But their joy is interrupted when Tommy barges in, accusing them of taking advantage of Tina.
 
Back at home, Tommy tells Tina he doesn't want her to go ahead with the surrogacy - and so he gives her an ultimatum.
 
Elsewhere, Gail takes Gloria's mystery man out. He tells her his name is Cliff and all about his relationship with Gloria. Gail uses the information against her rival and blackmails her back to the Rovers.
 
Also, Lloyd's thrilled to bump into his old mate Mandy. But things have changed since he last saw her...



04/09/2012
