15/02 - Anna and Owen clash over Faye and Tim | Coronation Street spoilers

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 15th February

When Faye's social worker calls to see Anna, she reveals that she knows about their recent rows and wonders if the adoption is breaking down. Anna is deeply upset and so decides to call Tim and invite him round for tea.



But when Owen sees Tim at the table, it doesn't go down too well.



Elsewhere, after losing all her money in the casino, Sylvia makes a suggestion to Roy. She suggests he puts his mathematical brain to use and studies blackjack to devise a formula to beat the casino at its own game.



Also, Fiz is reeling when Tyrone sends a visiting order for Tina and asks her to send on a message to Fiz.