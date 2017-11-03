15/07 - Simon's worried about Peter's plans

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Sunday 15th July

Coronation Street Episode Guide



Sunday 15th July

SPOILER ALERT

Peter spends the night in a B&B with Simon and tells him they're going on an adventure together - but Simon just wants Leanne.

Back on the Street, Ken and Leanne report Simon as missing to the police, while Peter phones Carla and begs her to meet him. Will the couple kiss and make-up?



We don't think she'll be too keen on his plan to flee the country with Simon...

Elsewhere, Tyrone blanks Kirsty after their argument. Eileen tells Tommy that she heard them arguing, so Tommy takes his friend for a drink - will Tyrone open up?

Also, Marcus reassures Kirk that he doesn't fancy him.