>
>
Coronation Street

15/07 - Simon's worried about Peter's plans

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Sunday 15th July
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Sunday 15th July

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Sunday 15th July
SPOILER ALERT

Peter spends the night in a B&B with Simon and tells him they're going on an adventure together - but Simon just wants Leanne.
 
Back on the Street, Ken and Leanne report Simon as missing to the police, while Peter phones Carla and begs her to meet him. Will the couple kiss and make-up?

We don't think she'll be too keen on his plan to flee the country with Simon...
 
Elsewhere, Tyrone blanks Kirsty after their argument. Eileen tells Tommy that she heard them arguing, so Tommy takes his friend for a drink - will Tyrone open up?
 
Also, Marcus reassures Kirk that he doesn't fancy him.



10/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Foods that you can easily grow at homeWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         