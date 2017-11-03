15/03 - Peter admits to Frank's murder

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 15th March

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Carla is gobsmacked to receive the call saying that he's confessed to killing Frank!



As she deals with the shock Peter is getting grilled by Police claiming that after leaving the Bistro he went to the factory, rowed with Frank then hit him with the whisky bottle. He left Frank unconscious then went out and drunk himself senseless.



As the detectives go to verify Peter's story news of his confession spreads. Leanne's angry that Peter could do this to his son and dreads telling Simon. But having cross-referenced his story, police believe that something doesn't quite match up...



Meanwhile Kylie goes to Max's school and does the unthinkable, handing Max and Amy junk food, saying if they promise not to tell she'll come back tomorrow and take orders for their friends.



Elsewhere Lewis has spent the night at Audrey's and neither has any regrets. But as Lewis wonders when they'll break the news that they're an item Audrey says to keep it their little secret and enjoy it!



Also an exhausted Eileen struggles with Paul's new arrangement as he refuses to hear any more talk of care homes for Lesley.