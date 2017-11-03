15/11 - Steve takes revenge on Rob

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 15th November

Steve is still feeling down after causing the Rovers to lose the match. His spirits are lifted when Michelle gets back from Ireland. But his joy is short-lived when Rob muscles in and tells Michelle he needs her at the factory straight away for a meeting with a potential new client.



Steve later arrives to take Michelle to lunch, but he's sent packing and leaves in a mood. When he sees Rob loading boxes onto Kirk's van, he has a childish idea. He locks the van doors on Rob and Kirk drives off. Could this lose Underworld their potential new deal?



Elsewhere, Tina's second pregnancy test is positive. The Windass family are ecstatic - but Tommy's secretly devastated.



Also, Maria and Marcus start to realise how tough things are going to be.