15/10 - A mystery stranger delivers devastating news

 
Monday 15th October - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

After returning from the cruise alone, Audrey is persuaded to go on local TV in a plea to find missing Lewis.
 
Gossip is rife on the street about Lewis' dubious past, but what will happen when a mysterious stranger who claims she can shed some light on the disappearance turns up at the Bistro?
 
Elsewhere, Ryan tells Michelle he and Tracy are off to see the midwife to register the pregnancy. When they later turn up at the factory, Tracy makes Ryan apologise for the trouble they've caused. He then announces his rather surprising plans to prevent any further tension.
 
Also, Lloyd and Mandy finally hear from Jenna.



09/10/2012
Rank this page: 

