Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 15th October

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 15th October - Episode 2

SPOILER ALERT

The mysterious stranger is Penny, who explains to Audrey that Lewis - who called himself Hugh to her - is a conman she thought was her lover. When she spotted him on the Eurostar, he fled.

Later, Audrey's faith in Lewis wanes further as she realises people are gossiping. Feeling emotional, she leaves Emily's birthday party - unaware someone is watching her.

Elsewhere, Steve decides things need to be sorted out after Michelle tells him of Ryan and Tracy's plans to move to Glasgow. But what will Michelle say when he asks Michelle and Tracy to move into their flat instead?

Also, Lloyd's chances of romance with Mandy are ruined by Jenna's no-show.