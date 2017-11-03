16/01 - Will Becky discover Tracy's secret?

In this article













Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 16th January Ep.1



Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 16th January Monday 16th January

Could Becky's luck finally be in this week?After spending a night with Weatherfield's resident hunk, Darren she gets even more great news when she runs into Steve. Offering her a cheque for her half of Street Cars, Steve tells her that she has Deirdre to thank - but Becky's hopes are slashed when it's clear that he still thinks she's to blame for the loss of the twins...But whilst Tracy is busy celebrating her hen-do, Becky starts to dig a little deeper and with questions whirring around in her head, she confronts Deirdre demanding answers, but will she get the one she needs?Meanwhile, as a result of Tina's accusations Kirsty has been suspended from her job! Forced out of her home by Kirsty, Tina is adamant that she will see her claims through, but when Rita urges her to think of Tyrone and the baby and leave it all alone, will she agree to drop it?Elsewhere on the Street, Kevin is less than impressed by Sally's recent behaviour and when he receives his divorce papers it's the final straw. Laying into Sally for choosing Frank over Sophie he commiserates with Tyrone. Could their friendship be on the mend?Also, Anna makes it clear that she disapproves of Sally; while when Anna hears her brother's been in an accident Owen offers to look after an unimpressed Faye.