Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 16th January Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide Monday 16th January

After questioning a very suspicious Deirdre, Becky is convinced that she's onto something but is forced to leave it. But just as she thought things were on the up, Danny explains to her that the company he works for is moving him to Barbados!Becky's gutted, and back on the Street they try to put on a brave face as they kiss goodbye. But just before he leaves, Danny spots Tracy and suddenly remembers how she collapsed at the hotel and was carted off in an ambulance the night that Steve and Becky had their meeting - is this the proof that Becky has been waiting for?Owen's offer to look after Faye ends in disaster when he rises to the bait. Faye does her best to act up but when she reveals that she's responsible for the death of his fish, Owen loses it and slaps her across the legs - how will Anna react when she finds out?Elsewhere, Eileen is gutted when Paul tells her that he needs to spend more time with Lesley now her carer's moving; Sunita's new found independence is not sitting well with Dev; Rita and Gail's attempt to warn Sally off Frank doesn't go down well.