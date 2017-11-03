16/04 - Betty passes away

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 16th April

As there's not been a death in the Street for over 2 weeks it only seems logical that someone has to go...



But this time it's sad news all round as beloved old babe Betty has passed away. A bereft Gordon breaks the news to the rest of the Street that Betty sadly passed away in the night but will the Street be the same without her?



Elsewhere Lewis has persuaded Audrey to plead guilty to the accusations that David made against her and they both trudge down to the Police station to receive her warning.



But back on the Street it looks like she's having the last laugh as the regulars still pour into her make-shift motor-home business instead of the salon.



But we see a salon storm brewing as David menacingly picks up the phone...



Meanwhile, Tommy's VW Van causes a bit of a commotion as Nick tells Owen to call his boss and get it moved. But when an irate Tommy returns to see a middle-aged guy man-handling his van he loses it.



As Tommy brawls in the street Tyrone clocks it and rushes over to break it up. But only then does he realise just who Tommy's scrapping with - it's Terry Duckworth, Tommy's dad!



Also, Karl and Sunita decide to put their little affair behind them; while Carla discovers Leanne's secret rendez-vous with Simon under Ken's watch, will Carla spill the beans to Peter?