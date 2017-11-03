Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 16th April Ep.2

Recovering from the shock of being shunned by his dead-beat Dad, Tommy starts to realise that Geoff and Doreen never really told Tommy what Terry is really like.



As he vents to his friends he starts to get defensive as everyone states that Terry's bad news. But as Tommy gets increasingly irate Tyrone is forced to tell him the awful truth - when he was a baby Terry sold him to the Hortons...



Seeing Tommy in turmoil Tina seeks out Terry to get some answers. But when her worst fears are confirmed, will she be able to break the news to an already heart-broken Tommy?



Meanwhile as the residents try to come to terms with Betty's death and support Gordon, he announces that he intends to have her buried in London. But as an impromptu memorial starts in the pub Gordon realises that Betty needs to be buried when she was loved the most, right on the Street.



Elsewhere after hearing Leanne's speech earlier, Carla decides to keep her secret and allow her to keep seeing Simon. Will she be able to keep Peter in the dark?



Also on the Street, David goes too far after he has the police threaten Audrey with harassment just after she's learnt of Betty's past away; Karl feels emasculated by Stella when she won't let him anywhere near the bar.