16/08 - Izzy and Gary's baby plans take a surprising turn

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 16th August

Thursday 16th August

Izzy ruins her and Gary's chances of adopting when she reveals he has a criminal record. Desperate to help, Katy announces that she'll be their surrogate. Gary's thrilled, but what will Izzy think?



Elsewhere, Deidre's cross with Steve for having an affair behind Tracy's back, and Michelle feels the same after she learns he hasn't told Tracy the truth. Deidre decides to tell Tracy.



Also, Hayley visits Mary's motor home to apologise.