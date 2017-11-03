>
>

16/08 - Izzy and Gary's baby plans take a surprising turn

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 16th August
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 16th August

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Thursday 16th August
SPOILER ALERT

Izzy ruins her and Gary's chances of adopting when she reveals he has a criminal record. Desperate to help, Katy announces that she'll be their surrogate. Gary's thrilled, but what will Izzy think?
 
Elsewhere, Deidre's cross with Steve for having an affair behind Tracy's back, and Michelle feels the same after she learns he hasn't told Tracy the truth. Deidre decides to tell Tracy.
 
Also, Hayley visits Mary's motor home to apologise.



07/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         