>
>
Coronation Street

16/01 - Fiz and Tyrone finalise their plan

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 16th January
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 16th January

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Wednesday 16th January
SPOILER ALERT

Tyrone meets Fiz in secret. He goes over his plan - he will marry Kirsty before taking Ruby and leaving his new wife. Fiz vows to stick by him through all the legal proceeding but warns him that it'll be costly. With that, Tyrone makes a shock proposition.
 
Elsewhere, Kylie and David have a heart-to-heart about her pregnancy. She insists she's not capable of raising another child, but David says she's underestimating herself. Will Kylie decide that the only way to save their marriage is to be honest?
 
Meanwhile, it looks like Rob's game is up when he arrives at his business meeting - only to be met by Carla and Michelle.
 
Also, Karl asks Steve to re-employ him as a driver at Street Cars.



08/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         