16/01 - Fiz and Tyrone finalise their plan

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 16th January

Tyrone meets Fiz in secret. He goes over his plan - he will marry Kirsty before taking Ruby and leaving his new wife. Fiz vows to stick by him through all the legal proceeding but warns him that it'll be costly. With that, Tyrone makes a shock proposition.



Elsewhere, Kylie and David have a heart-to-heart about her pregnancy. She insists she's not capable of raising another child, but David says she's underestimating herself. Will Kylie decide that the only way to save their marriage is to be honest?



Meanwhile, it looks like Rob's game is up when he arrives at his business meeting - only to be met by Carla and Michelle.



Also, Karl asks Steve to re-employ him as a driver at Street Cars.