16/07 - Carla's caught out

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 16th July

Coronation Street Episode Guide



Monday 16th July - Episode 1

SPOILER ALERT

Peter tells Simon about the grand trip he has planned, but Carla's worried and tries to talk him out of his abduction plan.



At the factory, when Carla tells Rob she wants him to look after the factory because she's running away with Peter, he's understandably worried.



Carla goes to collect Peter and Simon's passports from the flat, but she's followed by a suspicious Leanne and Michelle...



Meanwhile, Tommy and Tina hatch a plan to get Maria and Jason back together.