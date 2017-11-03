>
>
Coronation Street
16/07 - Carla's caught out
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 16th July

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 16th July


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 16th July - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Carla's furious with Michelle for siding with Leanne.
 
Leanne then begs Carla not to let Peter take Simon away. When Carla goes to meet Peter at the station, he's shocked and angry to see Leanne by her side.
 
Leanne gives Peter an ultimatum: let Simon decide who he wants to live with or she calls the police. Peter begs Simon to let him take him on the trip of a lifetime - but what will the poor mite do?
 
Meanwhile, Maria proves she's not stupid and realises her mates have tried to set her up with Jason.
 
Also, Mary develops a crush on Roy. 




10/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan 16/07 - Carla's caught out
Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         