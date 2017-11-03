Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 16th July

Coronation Street Episode Guide



Monday 16th July - Episode 2

SPOILER ALERT

Carla's furious with Michelle for siding with Leanne.



Leanne then begs Carla not to let Peter take Simon away. When Carla goes to meet Peter at the station, he's shocked and angry to see Leanne by her side.



Leanne gives Peter an ultimatum: let Simon decide who he wants to live with or she calls the police. Peter begs Simon to let him take him on the trip of a lifetime - but what will the poor mite do?



Meanwhile, Maria proves she's not stupid and realises her mates have tried to set her up with Jason.



Also, Mary develops a crush on Roy.