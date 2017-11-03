16/03 - Peter's lie is discovered

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 16th March Ep.1

As Peter appears in court charged with murder he's remanded in custody. Struggling to make sense of it all Carla visits Peter and is shocked to realise Peter doesn't remember killing Frank but confessed as he thought he was saving her.



Back on the street no-one's seen Anne. Worried Sally calls at the house where she finds a broken Anne going through Frank's belongings, something is missing but Sally can't put her finger on it.



At the same time, Leanne's also confused when she bumps into Howard on the street, Peter’s mentor from the support group, who reveals Peter turned up at his house drunk on the night Frank was killed.



As Leanne realises that Peter is lying to save Carls she explodes, Peter has an alibi – he's innocent. Furious that he'd lie to save Carla at the expense of his son will Leanne go to the police?



Meanwhile having taken orders Kylie heads to the school gates armed with bags of chips when Brian spots what's going on and marches over. A struggle breaks out ending with an unimpressed Brian covered in mushy peas!



Elsewhere Lewis returns to the Bistro and asks Nick for his old job back. Rushed off his feet Nick agrees. Gail's horrified and as Audrey feigns outrage you can see she's loving having her little secret!



Also Sunita's fed up with a less than attentive Dev.