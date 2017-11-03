Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 16th March Ep.2

After his earlier confession Carla asks Peter plainly if he killed Frank...



She's appalled as he admits he can't say for sure and demands to know why he confessed. As Peter admits he did it to save her Carla's horrified, she didn't kill Frank and now he's thrown his life away!



But the situation might be saved as after Stella having talked sense into her, Leanne goes to the police station to reveal Peter’s alibi. Will it be enough to get Peter out of jail?



At the same time Sally consoles Anne, offering to accompany her to the funeral, she suddenly realises what's missing from Frank's personal effects: his watch. Could thisbe the final piece of the puzzle?



Meanwhile the fast food feud goes too far as Kylie and Brian make it personal. Brian threatens Kylie with taking Max out of school if her unruly behaviour continues but refusing to back down Kylie retorts she'll take Max out of school herself and David is speechless.



Elsewhere will Sunuita give into her temptation for Karl; while Lewis is desperate to prove to Audrey that he's not here to scrounge off her.