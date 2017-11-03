16/11 - Steve and Eva join forces

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 16th November

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 16th November - Episode 1

SPOILER ALERT

Steve's feeling glum after spending the night at Lloyd's, and his mood's not improved when Rob collars him and tells him he knows he was behind the prank. He vows to take Michelle off him.



Rob puts his plan into action by telling Michelle they have to go to Sheffield to win back the client they lost because of Steve. As they leave, Steve's imagination runs riot and he convinces Eva there's something going on between them. They set off for Sheffield - but will they be too late?



Elsewhere, Stella finds out that Leanne's feeling down because Peter's called her to say their divorce has gone through. Stella's surprised - does Leanne still have feelings for Peter?



Also, Sally is fuming when Kirsty's put in charge instead of her.