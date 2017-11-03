Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 16th November

Eva and Steve arrive at Rob and Michelle's Sheffield hotel. As they knock on Rob's door, a young waitress appears and swiftly leaves. A raging Eva reveals she's Rob's girlfriend. When Michelle appears from her room, Eva blurts out the whole story. How will Michelle react?



Back in Weatherfield, Eva reveals what Rob has done. Stella tells her he tried it on with her too. When Nick finds Eva in the street, he provides a shoulder to cry on. Does Eva still have feelings for him?



Elsewhere, Leanne is snappy with Nick. When she tells him about the divorce coming through from Peter, he realises she still lets him get to her.



Also, Tyrone is feeling positive about his future with Kirsty and Maria worries Marcus isn't ready to go public with their relationship.