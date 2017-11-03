19/01 - Becky takes drastic action

In this article



Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 19th January



Coronation Street Episode Guide Thursday 19th January

SPOILER ALERT



After Danny's light-bulb moment, Becky tells Kylie that she now knows that Tracy had her miscarriage before she fell down the stairs but she can't prove it. Unless...



Revealing that she wants to break into the medical centre and find Tracy's records Kylie tries to persuade her that it's a bad idea. But Becky isn't listening and smashes her way in. Kylie quickly rushes to get Roy to help but as Deirdre arrives with a Police Officer, has Becky ruined her chance to clear her name?



Following Owen's loss of control, Faye has locked herself in her room and refuses to come out. Owen starts to panic and when Anna comes home Owen tells her about Faye and the fish. But when Anna goes upstairs to punish Faye, the shocking news of Owen slapping her comes out - what will Anna do now?



The messy situation between Eileen and Paul is set to get even worse when Eileen offers to look after Lesley while Paul attends a meeting. But as Lesley grows confused can Eileen bury her misgivings about her situation?



Elsewhere, Kirsty is relieved that Tina has changed her statement and wants to start afresh - will Tina feel the same way?



After Danny's light-bulb moment, Becky tells Kylie that she now knows that Tracy had her miscarriage before she fell down the stairs but she can't prove it. Unless...Revealing that she wants to break into the medical centre and find Tracy's records Kylie tries to persuade her that it's a bad idea. But Becky isn't listening and smashes her way in. Kylie quickly rushes to get Roy to help but as Deirdre arrives with a Police Officer, has Becky ruined her chance to clear her name?Following Owen's loss of control, Faye has locked herself in her room and refuses to come out. Owen starts to panic and when Anna comes home Owen tells her about Faye and the fish. But when Anna goes upstairs to punish Faye, the shocking news of Owen slapping her comes out - what will Anna do now?The messy situation between Eileen and Paul is set to get even worse when Eileen offers to look after Lesley while Paul attends a meeting. But as Lesley grows confused can Eileen bury her misgivings about her situation?Elsewhere, Kirsty is relieved that Tina has changed her statement and wants to start afresh - will Tina feel the same way?