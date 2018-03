Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 17th August

Gary and Izzy go with Katy to see a doctor about her being a surrogate mum. He tells them about the costs of IVF, which worries Izzy - but Gary is confident they'll find the money.



At Joseph's christening Owen senses something is up and confronts Gary. How will he react?



Deirdre brings Tracy home, who claims she wants to go out. Michelle makes the mistake of asking her how she is.



Also, Eva is thrilled when her scheme appears to have paid off - will it get Karl the sack?