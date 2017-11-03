Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 17th August

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 17th August - Episode 2

SPOILER ALERT

An angry Owen has to be held back from hitting Gary. And Chesney is stunned because he had no idea about Katy's plans. The christening party is cancelled.

But none of this stops Izzy from announcing that she wants to go ahead with the surrogacy. Later, after a talking to from Anna, Owen says sorry for ruining the christening - but Izzy won't accept his apology and what she tells him leaves him reeling.

Elsewhere, Michelle tells Steve they have to forget about Tracy and Eva's thrilled when Karl gets the sack.