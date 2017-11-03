17/12 - It's a close call for Fiz and Tyrone

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 17th December

Keen to avoid a fuss on his 30th birthday, Tyrone's glad when Kirsty organises to go out with the girls and he can look after Ruby. But unbeknownst to him, she's actually planning a surprise party in the pub.



Fiz is outraged to hear Kirsty's left Tyrone on his birthday, so she goes round with a card and a cake. The pair relax and end up kissing as the Rovers prepares for the surprise party.



When Kirsty and babysitter Emily let themselves into the house, the pair panic. Will they get caught?



Elsewhere, Nick struggles to see Peter slowly integrating back into Leanne and Simon's life.



Also, Karl mocks Jason and Stella for their fling and Rob suggests to Michelle they borrow money from the bank and buy Underworld.