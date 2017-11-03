Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 17th December

Fiz hides as Kirsty explains she wants to take Tyrone for a drink. He has little choice but to agree and when he arrives at his surprise party he paints on a smile.



Meanwhile, Emily falls asleep while babysitting at No.9. Fiz takes her chance to escape but without notices drops her birthday card to Tyrone as she goes. She arrives at the pub and pretends she doesn't know it's Tyrone's birthday.



Fiz and Tyrone have a moment alone and he tells her they must stay away from each other for Ruby's sake. Trouble brews when Tyrone and Kirsty arrive home to find the card.



Elsewhere, Peter and Leanne enjoy themselves as they go ice skating with Simon. He captures their good mood on camera.



Also, Karl suggests to Stella that they get back together. She tells him how she really feels and lets Sunita know where she stands too.