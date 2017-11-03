17/02 - Audrey bumps into Lewis

In this article







Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 17th February Ep.1



Coronation Street Episode Guide Friday 17th February

SPOILER ALERT



Having struggled to give up alcohol Audrey and Gail decide to take up power-walking.



But when the old booze-hounds pass a country pub they decide to throw caution to the wind and step in for a drink. But when they run into someone they weren't expecting...Lewis!



He buys them a drink before making a hasty retreat but Gail insists Audrey must report her sighting of Lewis to the Police. Will she do the right thing and will the wiley old fox appear on the Street again?



Meanwhile Kirsty is tense as she returns home from her police hearing. Jason tries to act as mediator between Tyrone, Tommy, Tina and Kirsty but can they ever sort out their differences?



Elsewhere Julie's stunned to learn that the reason Brian has dumped her is that he thinks she's been unfaithful. Confronting Brian she assures him that she's never lied to him. Will he be as honest with her?



Also Tommy gives Tina concert tickets for her birthday but it's awkward when she invites Jason? Milton and Sylvia prepare to leave for the airport but will Roy have time to admit he doesn't want his mother to leave? Katy slips out to the shop leaving Joseph home alone again!





Having struggled to give up alcohol Audrey and Gail decide to take up power-walking.But when the old booze-hounds pass a country pub they decide to throw caution to the wind and step in for a drink. But when they run into someone they weren't expecting...Lewis!He buys them a drink before making a hasty retreat but Gail insists Audrey must report her sighting of Lewis to the Police. Will she do the right thing and will the wiley old fox appear on the Street again?Meanwhile Kirsty is tense as she returns home from her police hearing. Jason tries to act as mediator between Tyrone, Tommy, Tina and Kirsty but can they ever sort out their differences?Elsewhere Julie's stunned to learn that the reason Brian has dumped her is that he thinks she's been unfaithful. Confronting Brian she assures him that she's never lied to him. Will he be as honest with her?Also Tommy gives Tina concert tickets for her birthday but it's awkward when she invites Jason? Milton and Sylvia prepare to leave for the airport but will Roy have time to admit he doesn't want his mother to leave? Katy slips out to the shop leaving Joseph home alone again!