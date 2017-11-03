In this article







Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 17th February Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide Friday 17th February

SPOILER ALERT



Surpise, surprise. After seeing Audrey, Lewis crawls back to the Street!



But he shocks everyone by paying Peter back the £4k he stole from him plus another £1k by way of compensation. He then heads over to the salon where he insists Audrey drives him to the police station so that he can turn himself in and prove how sorry he is for the way he treated her!



After being released on bail Lewis heads over to the pub and gets a barrage of insults. Taking it all on the chin Lewis begs Audrey to hear him out but will she fall for his charms?



After his conversation with Julie, Brian heads back to the Dr.Carter and is stunned as he reveals there's a small chance that his vasectomy wasn't successful and he fathered Julie's baby...



Hearing the miraculous news he decides to give Julie the benefit of the doubt and finally accepts the baby is his. But having been accused of cheating will Julie be prepared to give Brain another chance?



Elsewhere Stella has a quiet word with Tina and tells her how much Tommy likes her; while Roy conceals his feelings as Milton and Sylvia leave for the States.





