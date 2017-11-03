17/04 - Nick finds Kylie working as a stripper

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 17th May

Coronation Street Episode Guide

After yet another argument with Eva, Nick decides it's time for a night out on the town.



Recruiting David as his partner in crime, the guys start to off-load about their complicated love-lives and head to a strip-club. Nice.



But once inside, Nick clocks none-other than Kylie scantily clad and strutting her stuff. Shocked and worried he ushers David out of the club claiming that he's uncomfortable. After dropping him home he rushes back to the club and confronts Kylie.



Their little chat quickly becomes heated and Kylie ends up getting sacked. Nick insists on taking her back to a hotel to sort herself out and tries to convince to come home. Will he get through to her or is she on the road to disaster? At the same time Eva phones and Nick lies and says he's at home, will she realise that he's not in bed?



Meanwhile, as Eileen struggles to put on a brave face as she packs Paul's belongings, Sean and Marcus try to get her to open up. Paul arrives to collect his bags and Marcus tires to talk sense into him, will they be able to get over this or is it too much?



Elsewhere Maria gets asked out by a hunk at the salon; Tommy is forced to lie to Tina when Rick makes contact; while Norris tries to charm Audrey will she see through him?