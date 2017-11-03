>
>
Coronation Street

17/09 - Tommy struggles with Tina’s surrogacy plans

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 17th September
Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 17th September - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Tommy begs Owen not to make Tina go through with the surrogacy. Meanwhile, Tina tells Rita about the state of her and Tommy's relationship - without giving too much away. 
 
When Tina later tries again to convince Tommy it's the right thing to do, he's having none of it. She's distraught when he tells her he can't promise he'll be at home when she gets back. 
 
Rita later confronts Tommy about hurting Tina - and is shocked by what he tells her.
Elsewhere, Kirk offers to give Beth a lift to her date. He tells her she looks gorgeous and watches forlornly when she makes her way into the pub. When the evening goes disastrously, she thankfully has a white knight to come to her rescue...
 
Also, Sunita returns to the shop.



11/09/2012
