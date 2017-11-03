>
>
Coronation Street
17/09 - Tommy struggles with Tina’s surrogacy plans
 Photo 3/3 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 17th September

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 17th September


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 17th September - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Tina confirms Tommy's bombshell to Rita, who reminds her that what she's doing is illegal offers her money if that's what she needs. Tina insists it'll be fine as long as no-one finds out.
 
When Owen sees Tommy at the bus stop, ready to leave Weatherfield, he tells him he thinks he's a fool. He says Tina is making a sacrifice to help him - and Owen's words clearly make an impact.
 
Elsewhere, Beth and Kirk grow closer as they share stories of their love lives after running out of fuel. Kirk tells her he thinks she's lovely - could it all lead to a midnight kiss?  
 
Also, Lloyd tries to rekindle his friendship with Mandy, but she's not playing ball.
 



11/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         