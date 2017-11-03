Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 17th September

Tina confirms Tommy's bombshell to Rita, who reminds her that what she's doing is illegal offers her money if that's what she needs. Tina insists it'll be fine as long as no-one finds out.



When Owen sees Tommy at the bus stop, ready to leave Weatherfield, he tells him he thinks he's a fool. He says Tina is making a sacrifice to help him - and Owen's words clearly make an impact.



Elsewhere, Beth and Kirk grow closer as they share stories of their love lives after running out of fuel. Kirk tells her he thinks she's lovely - could it all lead to a midnight kiss?



Also, Lloyd tries to rekindle his friendship with Mandy, but she's not playing ball.