Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 18th February

Kylie's left at home as David heads off to London for a course. Her secret looks set to be uncovered when Gail finds a piece of paper with her bank details on in Lewis' blazer - and she quickly realises it's not Lewis' handwriting.



Elsewhere, Gloria shocks everyone when she arrives back from the Algarve with her new fiancé, Eric, in tow.



Also, Faye's gutted when Tim tells her he's been laid off at work and therefore will have to take a job in Kent. She decides to hatch a plan.