Coronation Street
18/02 - Gail starts to uncover Kylie's secret
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 18th February

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 18th February


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 18th February - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Gail's sussed Kylie out, but she tries her best to deny it's her handwriting. Gail threatens to call the police and Kylie is forced to admit Lewis was blackmailing her.
 
Meanwhile, Stella's horrified when Gloria tells her she's only known Eric for six weeks. She's convinced Gloria's only after him for her money. But Gloria's yet to find out that Stella and Jason are an item...
 
Elsewhere, Faye's ecstatic when Jason offers Tim a labouring job. But Owens not so pleased and tries to talk Jason out of hiring Tim.
 
Also, Katy enjoys spending some time with her girl friends.
 



12/02/2013
