18/01 - Tyrone almost blows it

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 18th January

Tyrone and Fiz plan their quick getaway with Ruby. But Tyrone runs into trouble when Kirsty walks in and he has to hide his secret phone down the side of the sofa. The girls soon arrive for Kirsty's hen do and Tyrone leaves the house without the phone. Uh oh...



Elsewhere, Carla lets slip to Sally that she has a crucial make-or-break meeting for the factory. She tells Sally not to say a word, but her loyalty is tested when Rob gets a sniff.



Meanwhile, Kylie makes a huge decision as a plotting Lewis hints that Gail would like No.8 to herself.



Also, Gary and Izzy excitedly gaze at their unborn baby at Tina's scan and Anna and Owen fail to notice what Faye's up to on her laptop.