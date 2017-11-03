Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 18th January

Tyrone tries to escape his stag do as he realises he's left his phone at home. Fortunately, he gets back to find it's still on the sofa and quickly returns it to its hiding place.



Meanwhile, Fiz is shocked when Kirsty calls round and insists they bury the hatchet for Tyrone's sake and even invites her to the wedding.



Elsewhere, Carla realises she's better off keeping Rob on side when she arrives at her meeting to find him trying to steal her client. She offers him a deal, but will they be able to come to an agreement?



Also, Gail's gutted when Kylie announces her plans to move on, but Lewis tells her to look on it as giving her a new lease of life.