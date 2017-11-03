18/07 - Ryan causes a fire at No 13

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 18th July

Wednesday 18th July

SPOILER ALERT

Steve pays Sophie to clean No 13 ready for Kevin moves in, but when Ryan gets home from uni he persuades her to down her tools and have a few drinks in the garden - before trying to kiss her.



Inside, a smouldering match Ryan carelessly tossed on a pile of paper has started a fire...



Elsewhere, Leanne starts to reconsider moving Simon away from his family.



Also, Mary starts to get jealous of Hayley and Jason promises Maria he knew nothing about last night's cheeky set up.