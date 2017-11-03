18/05 - Kylie returns home to David

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 18th May Ep.1

After a surreal night at the hotel Nick manages to persuade Kylie to come home to talk to David. He drops her and Max off around the corner and promises to keep the hotel and strip-club a secret and Kylie couldn't be more grateful.



As David opens the door to find Max and Kylie standing in front of him he couldn't be happier and immediately apologises for turning on her and they kiss and make up!



At the Bistro Nick acts surprised to see Kylie before offering her a job at a big civic dinner he has on Monday. Will Kylie accept and agree to stay? Meanwhile Eva now suspects Nick of cheating and when she finds last night's hotel bill she's convinced. Calling the hotel will Eva put 2 and 2 together and come up with the wrong answer?



Meanwhile it's time-up for Tommy as Rick comes calling at the garage. He explains that an associate will drop off a car tonight and Tommy will be there waiting - all he has to do is put drugs behind the door panels.



Faced with no other options will Tommy have to do as he says?



Elsewhere Eileen tells Sean she's thinking of moving; while Sunita lies to Dev that she's meeting a friend as she heads out on a secret date with Karl - how long can they keep up the secret?