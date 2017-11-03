Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 18th May Ep.2

After jumping to the wrong conclusion about Nick being unfaithful, Eva is on a rampage. Witnessing Kylie thank Nick in the bistro she becomes suspicious and when she discovers a message on his phone "thanking" for last night Eva soon afterwards she is horrified. How will she react?



Meanwhile Tommy is in deep trouble as he nervously packs the drugs into the car. But just as he's finishing up Tina approaches. As she questions Tommy about why he's working late will she work out that something dodgy is going on?



Elsewhere on the Street Sunita and Karl make the most of their expensive hotel suite while Stella gives advice to a glum Dev. Taking Stella's words of wisdom on board he decides to invite Sunita's friends Stella and Karl for dinner, will Stella accept?



Also, Maria heads out on her hot date; while Julie tries to convince Eileen to stay on the street.