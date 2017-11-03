>
Coronation Street

19/04 - Terry gets his claws into Tommy

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 19th April
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 19th April

Thursday 19th April
Terry Duckworth lives up to his reputation...

After hearing the stories about Terry, Owen demands part payment for his work on the bar up front and the dodgy Duckworth is forced to agree even thought it's clear money is tight. 

But as news travels of Tommy's little inheritance, Terry sees an opportunity and rushes round to Tommy's house to make amends. Will Tommy fall for it? 

Meanwhile while Stella is helping Rita, Emily and Gordon with funeral arrangements for Betty, Sunita and Karl are left alone in the pub and Karl steps in to help on the bar.

But when Stella returns and lays into Karl for going near the till and sends Karl running straight into Sunita's arms...

Elsewhere Stella, Emily and Rita find a letter from Annie Walker bequeathing the Rovers to Betty in 1984 while sorting through Betty's things. Does this mean the end for Stella and the Rovers?
 
Also Carla struggles to keep Sally in check.

10/04/2012
