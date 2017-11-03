>
Coronation Street

19/12 - Kirsty's anger reaches new heights

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 19th December
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 19th December

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Wednesday 19th December
After spending the night on the sofa and destroying his birthday cards, Kirsty confronts Tyrone with the offending card from Fiz. He does his best to convince her Fiz's card means nothing and she eventually agrees to meet the vicar with him.
 
Tyrone's worried and so asks Fiz to back him up about the card. But she's at the end of her tether and won't do it. Tyrone leaves annoyed and without noticing drops one of Ruby's toys. 
 
Kirsty and Tyrone then go to meet the vicar but he's feeling sad to be living a lie. Later in the park, Kirsty's romantic mood disappears and a row erupts when Tyrone mentions something from his past. She threatens to call off the wedding.
 
Kirsty later pays Fiz a visit and though she covers for Tyrone, she sees the toy and heads home to give Tyrone a beating. Her violence reaches new heights.
 



