19/07 - Ryan makes plans to sue the factory

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 19th July

Coronation Street Episode Guide



Thursday 19th July

SPOILER ALERT

Michelle forces Ryan to start work packing at the factory, telling him she’ll be docking his wages for the damage caused by the fire at No 13.



Kirk shows him the ropes, but Ryan fakes a fall when Kirk’s back is turned. He then threatens to sue Underworld because of his (pretend) injury.



Meanwhile, Leanne tells Nick and Gail she plans to run the bookies herself now Peter is away.



Also, Leanne is offended when Stella tells her she’ll be there for her when it all goes wrong with Nick, and Sunita quits her job.