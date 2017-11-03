>
>
Coronation Street

19/03 - Frank's killer is revealed

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 19th March
In this article
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 19th March

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 19th March
SPOILER ALERT 

We always knew Frank's funeral wouldn't be a quiet one...

As Carla insists she needs to see his body burn, Anne is comforted by Sally. Things taking a surprising turn when Anne takes Carla to one side, apologising for what Frank did.

But things get even more bizarre as Sally finds herself stumbling over some more evidence. Will we finally find out who killed Frank?
 
Meanwhile when Sunita spots Karl taking money from the till she starts to wonder how serious his gambling habit is and follows him to the Casino. She asks him if the Rovers is paying for the chips in his hands but a riled Karl denies it, will Sunita stick around?
 
Elsewhere on the Street David's at his wits end as Kylie sets about home schooling Max, Tina's frustrated over Sean's attempts to play match-maker with her and Tommy. 
 
 

13/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         