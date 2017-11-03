19/03 - Frank's killer is revealed

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 19th March

We always knew Frank's funeral wouldn't be a quiet one...



As Carla insists she needs to see his body burn, Anne is comforted by Sally. Things taking a surprising turn when Anne takes Carla to one side, apologising for what Frank did.



But things get even more bizarre as Sally finds herself stumbling over some more evidence. Will we finally find out who killed Frank?



Meanwhile when Sunita spots Karl taking money from the till she starts to wonder how serious his gambling habit is and follows him to the Casino. She asks him if the Rovers is paying for the chips in his hands but a riled Karl denies it, will Sunita stick around?



Elsewhere on the Street David's at his wits end as Kylie sets about home schooling Max, Tina's frustrated over Sean's attempts to play match-maker with her and Tommy.