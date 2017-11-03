Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 19th March Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Meanwhile Sunita tries to talk to Karl about his obvious gambling addiction but he storms out of the Casino refusing to talk about it.



Back at the pub Stella's questioning the staff about the missing money when Karl walks in and admits he took it covering that he needed it for car tyres. But Sunita sees through his excuse and tries again to talk to him - will he open up?



Elsewhere on the Street Max is missing his school friends and Kylie’s flustered when Gail hands her piles of curriculum material to teach Max. Will she stop her stupid feud and take Max back to school?



Also, Leanne and Peter argue about custody of Simon; while Sean forces Tina to compile a pros and con list about Tommy - will she finally realise that he's Mr. Right?

Frank's killer's identity is out in the open but will they manage to make their escape?