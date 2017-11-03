19/11 - Heartbroken Eva hatches a plan

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 19th November

Eva's crushed by Rob's betrayal, but Nick is being supportive. When she says she’s going to look for another job, he tells her she shouldn't let Rob beat her, but instead show him what he's missing - so she does.



When the girls at the factory hear what he's done, he's humiliated and they're distinctly unimpressed.



At the Rovers, Stella confides in Eva that she doesn't think Leanne loves Nick as much as she makes out - prompting Eva to hatch a plan to split them up.



Elsewhere, Kirsty's blood starts to boil after she reads through Tyrone's texts and sees one signed off with a kiss - and his bubble of happiness is burst.



Also, David feels let down by Kylie when she gets stuck at work.