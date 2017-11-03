Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 19th November

Eva tries to persuade Kylie that Leanne doesn't really love Nick. At first she's not convinced, but when Leanne gets cross with her in front of Nick, she agrees to help Eva.

To expose Leanne's feelings, Kylie is going to persuade Nick to propose to Leanne, certain she’ll say no.



Later, Nick apologises to Kylie for Leanne's mood, and in turn shares his concerns about their relationship. But when Kylie and Eva convince him to propose, he prepares to go down on one knee at the Bistro.



Elsewhere, Tyrone starts to bite back when Kristy starts making orders - but the dangerous look in her eye soon makes him back off. When he tells Fiz, she orders him to make a stand.



Also, David is irked when Gail comments it's a good job he's such a good dad as Kylie is so career-minded.