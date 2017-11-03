19/10 - Lewis asks Audrey to run away with him

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 19th October

When Lewis turns up at the salon, he tells Audrey he had to run away because he saw a woman he owes money to. After Audrey explains that Penny has been looking for him, a shocked Lewis asks Audrey to run away with him.



When she agrees, she hands the salon keys to Kylie and Nick. Noticing she's acting strangely, the Platts head to Audrey's house. Will she go through with it?



Elsewhere, Tracy continues to wind up Michelle and Steve gets suspicious. Will Tracy admit her relationship with Ryan is all part of a plan?



Also, Lloyd's gutted when Mandy suggests it's time she moved out.