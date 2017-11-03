>
>
Coronation Street

19/10 - Lewis asks Audrey to run away with him

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 19th October
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 19th October

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 19th October - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

When Lewis turns up at the salon, he tells Audrey he had to run away because he saw a woman he owes money to. After Audrey explains that Penny has been looking for him, a shocked Lewis asks Audrey to run away with him.
 
When she agrees, she hands the salon keys to Kylie and Nick. Noticing she's acting strangely, the Platts head to Audrey's house. Will she go through with it?
 
Elsewhere, Tracy continues to wind up Michelle and Steve gets suspicious. Will Tracy admit her relationship with Ryan is all part of a plan?
 
Also, Lloyd's gutted when Mandy suggests it's time she moved out.



09/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         